logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Pop singer Jackson Wang on FIE role: 'Fencing is my root'

NEWS
2 hours ago

by

Mok Hong-yiu

logo
logo
logo

The world-renowned pop singer and former Hong Kong Fencer Jackson Wang previously returned to his hometown to attend the 2026 FIE Senior World Championships as the very first FIE Global Ambassador, becoming the face of Fencing. With his international recognition, Wang dedicated his efforts to promoting fencing to the world. Sing Tao News Corporation, as the Hong Kong media giant, rewarded Wang with the 2025 Leader of the Year, commended his accomplishment in culture and performing arts, and served as a paragon for youngsters.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

During an exclusive interview on the Championship, Wang joyfully watched the competition from above, expressed that even though he focus on music career, fencing is still very close to his heart, “After all these years, I still attend FIE after parties very often, fencers always bump into me, many fencers in the arena grow up with me, we catch up a little every now and then.”

As the first time FIE held the World Championship in Hong Kong, Wang became a high-profile guest among the audience. Some of his childhood friends, including Aaron Ho, are still actively competing as he speaks. However, Wang humbly replied with a smile, “Fencers from the new generation might not even know who I am.”

This year, Wang was appointed to be the first FIE Global Ambassador, taking on the responsibilities to promote fencing and its spirit. Wang once again humbly states, “My purpose is very simple. I won’t describe it as giving back or supporting the sport. It is way bigger than me. As part of the fencing community, I am glad to channel my influence in order to promote fencing to the world.” Wang’s goal is not limited to Asia, but to let the whole world understand and experience fencing. Once again, Wang stepped into the fencing arena; he felt like he never left. “How could I ever leave fencing? This is my root. I grew up with fencing!”

FIE Vice-President Donald Anthony Jr. admired Wang’s vision in future fencing, stating the importance of collaboration between FIE and Wang, “He never left the community, just hasn't been as active as he once was. I think it's important for us as an international sport to have a global superstar rejoining us, being part of us. Jackson has a vision of where fencing can go; he has ideas of where we can take this sport, and having the collaboration with him, I think it's going to be very important to the growth of this sport at a 2.0 level of fencing.”

Wang had a professional fencing career long before becoming a world-renowned singer, growing up side by side with many fencers, he joked about their mischievous memories, “I certainly am not disclosing those stories; we athletes have a reputation to keep!” Yet he learnt a lot about himself throughout his youth as an athlete, “I always use Physical Chess (or Dynamic Chess?) as a metaphor for fencing. While we play against one another, we learn about who we really are, what we are made of.” Wang even reveals his plan as the Global Ambassador — promoting his beloved fencing to the general public.

“I made many plans for creating different content around fencing; everything will start in the coming year or two, so please stay tuned. I intended to let everyone know what fencing is, experience the joy and discover the excitement from different angles.”

Hong Kong has had two Olympic fencing gold medalists in recent years, maximizing the engagement towards fencing. However, Wang sets his vision far beyond his hometown, “Fencing is borderless. It never belongs to any individual or any city or country; I would go as far as I could.” From a fencer to a global pop star, Wang underwent a career switch when he was 17. He did not recall having any hesitation while making the decision, “I did not weigh the benefits against the costs; I simply followed my heart. It doesn’t take much courage, whether in fencing or music; it’s just about problem-solving; our mindset and determination are what it takes. How could we gain if we don’t put effort into it?”

Wang received a 2025 Leader of the Year award from Sing Tao News Corporation, celebrating his achievement in public culture and performing arts. He humbly expressed his gratitude, “I am honored to receive the Leader of the Year award from Chairman Karson Choi Ka-tsan. Besides feeling glad and honored, I will continue to make an effort. I am far from being a leader in fencing, just giving my all to what I love.” Speaking of leadership, Wang insists on chasing excellence, “Persistence is the key to success; action always speaks louder than words. Whatever I wish to achieve, I make plans around it, and do not overthink it. Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it takes baby steps.”

Wang has been appointed the FIE’s first global ambassador.
Wang has been appointed the FIE’s first global ambassador.
Wang has been appointed the FIE’s first global ambassador.
Before becoming a global music star, Wang was a Hong Kong fencing team athlete.
Before becoming a global music star, Wang was a Hong Kong fencing team athlete.
+2
Wang’s father (right), Wang Ruiji, was an Asian Games gold medalist and Olympic fencer.
Wang returned to the fencing arena, saying he could never leave the sport he grew up with.
Jackson WangFIE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Jackson Wang to make special appearance at Fencing World Championships in Hong Kong
ENTERTAINMENT
23-07-2026 14:28 HKT
logo
(Video) Jackson Wang accepts Leader of the Year award, shares behind-the-scenes leadership insights
NEWS
10-07-2026 02:01 HKT
Mario Ho and Ming Xi host star-studded welcome dinner in France, with dazzling diamond display
ENTERTAINMENT
01-06-2026 14:59 HKT
source: CyberDefender Facebook
Jackson Wang featured in Hong Kong anti-scam campaign
NEWS
07-05-2026 15:27 HKT
Jackson Wang, Ian Chan lead Tiger Circle tongue-twister challenge for The Standard relaunch
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-03-2026 19:20 HKT
Source: HKIA YouTube
(Video) Jackson Wang teams up with HK airport to showcase smart travel, dining and shopping
NEWS
10-02-2026 14:02 HKT
Cutting digital ties? Jay Chou unfollows over 20 celebrities on Instagram
ENTERTAINMENT
30-07-2025 13:26 HKT
Morning Recap - August 12, 2026
NEWS
59 mins ago
CFS warns against 2 olive oil products over mineral oil contamination risk
NEWS
2 hours ago
Burst pipe floods 30-metre stretch in Tsim Sha Tsui, traffic disrupted
NEWS
3 hours ago
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10-08-2026 02:12 HKT
Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on what would have been his 90th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT
10-08-2026 18:37 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.