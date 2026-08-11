Elderly chess opponents arrested after violent altercation leads to stabbing in Choi Hung Estate

A casual game of chess escalated into a violent confrontation on Tuesday, resulting in the arrests of two elderly men sharing the surname Chan.

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The incident took place around 4pm at a sitting-out area outside the Choi Hung Estate Post Office. An argument between the two quickly turned physical, culminating in one of the men pulling out a folding knife and stabbing the other in the abdomen.

Images circulating online showed the victim with his shirt heavily soaked in blood and significant blood stains around his ear, illustrating the severity of the encounter.

The two men involved, aged 78 and 80, were known to each other prior to the dispute.

The 80-year-old victim suffered a knife wound to his abdomen and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The 78-year-old suspect also sustained multiple abrasions to his hands and other parts of his body during the scuffle and was transported to United Christian Hospital for medical care.

Following a preliminary investigation at the scene, police officers arrested both men.

The 78-year-old was arrested on suspicion of wounding, while the 80-year-old was arrested for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The case is currently being actively investigated by the Criminal Investigation Team of the Wong Tai Sin Police District to determine the exact circumstances that triggered the violent dispute.