Night Recap - August 11, 2026

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The Standard signs landmark partnerships as HK and Malaysia forge stronger media ties

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The Standard signed memoranda of understanding with a Malaysian journalism training institution as well as a news publication on Tuesday to promote journalistic excellence, facilitate professional exchange, and strengthen media ties between Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Labour Department eyes tougher heat-at-work warnings after record temperatures

The Labour Department is discussing changes to its Heat Stress at Work Warning system with the Hong Kong Observatory, including lowering the threshold for higher-level alerts during unusually extreme temperatures.

Police drone in on dangerous driving, arresting 10 on Kwun Tong Bypass

Hong Kong police arrested 10 drivers in a targeted operation against dangerous driving along the Kwun Tong Bypass, utilizing drones for high-altitude observation and evidence collection for the first time.

Fun Coffee crypto scam reports rise to 269, losses hit $112m

Hong Kong police had received 269 reports linked to the Fun Coffee cryptocurrency investment scam as of Monday, with total losses reaching about HK$112 million.

Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui honored with Camellia Award at Busan film festival

Veteran Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui On-wah will receive the Camellia Award at this year’s Busan International Film Festival in recognition of her contribution to women in cinema.

Business Today

The Sterling I to unveil first batch of at least 102 units on Wednesday

China Resources Land (1109) plans to launch the first round of sales for its Southwest Kowloon project The Sterling I as early as next week, following the release of its first price list on Wednesday.

Hong Kong is a treasure trove of international wealth, HSBC co-chief executive David Liao says

HSBC's (0005) co-chief executive of Asia and the Middle East David Liao Yi-chien described Hong Kong as a treasure trove of international wealth, saying the city's financial industry serves far more than over 7 million local citizens, while catering to substantial capital from the mainland, Middle East, Europe and the United States.

Hong Kong to include proprietary trading firms in tax-cut reforms, FT reports

The Hong Kong government is proposing a tax-cut reform for asset managers, including proprietary trading firms such as Jane Street and Citadel Securities, as a move to improve the international financial hub’s competitiveness, the Financial Times reported.

HK Electric Investments warns of 'significant upward pressure' on fuel charge, posts flat profit

HK Electric Investments (2638) warned of inevitable “significant upward pressure” on the fuel clause charge in the second half of the year, as it reported a flat distributable income of HK$1.4 billion for the six months ended June.

Shein plans to launch Hong Kong IPO as soon as next Wednesday, sources say

Online fast-fashion retailer Shein is planning to launch its Hong Kong initial public offering as soon as next Wednesday, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

World/China

Australian PM under fire for 'melons' gag about Japanese leader

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese sidestepped calls to apologise on Tuesday after a clip emerged of him engaging in crude banter about a gift from his Japanese counterpart.

Beijing braces for one-third of its annual rainfall over next 24 hours

The densely populated Chinese capital of Beijing braced for the expected onset of more than one-third of its annual rainfall over 24 hours starting late on Tuesday as moisture from Typhoon Dolphin to the south converged with cool air over northern China.

Myanmar military intensified air attacks and abuses before election, UN investigators say

Myanmar's military stepped up aerial attacks on civilians before an election held last December and January, and all sides in the country's civil war committed war crimes and serious abuses including torture and sexual violence in the past year, U.N. investigators said on Tuesday.

Parkour helps Singapore's elderly boost agility, strength

Parkour may conjure images of boisterous teenagers swinging between buildings in urban settings, but a coach in Singapore is using the techniques to teach better balance to the elderly, drawing millions of social media views.

US judge rules Meta hid evidence in Australian tycoon fake ad case

A federal judge in California ruled against Meta on Monday for destroying evidence in a case brought by Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest over scam ads using his likeness without permission.