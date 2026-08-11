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NEWS

HK heritage brand Tai Po Chun Hing targets global halal market at Food Expo PRO

NEWS
11 hours ago
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Eyeing the massive global halal market, Hong Kong's heritage food brands are using the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC)’s Food Expo PRO as a launchpad to enter the Middle East and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

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Making their first appearance at the B2B-focused exhibition, renowned food brand Tai Po Chun Hing, which was founded in 1967, will showcase its halal-certified beef tendon balls, which are made entirely from premium beef and manufactured locally.

In response to increasing market demand for premium meat products, the brand's offerings will be featured in the new "Meat Zone," a dedicated area showcasing high-quality meats and related goods.

Pius Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Tai Po Chun Hing, said the company's vision to enter overseas markets dates back to 2019 but was interrupted by the pandemic.

"The brand has secured a halal production certification for its Hong Kong factory with the aim of tapping into the halal market," Chan said.

He stressed that while the local halal market in Hong Kong consists of around 200,000 to 300,000 people, targeting the global Muslim market offers massive potential.

Chan noted that the global Muslim market consists of nearly 2 billion people and is growing at a rapid pace. Furthermore, over 60 percent of the global Muslim population resides in the Asia-Pacific region, representing a demographic of over 1 billion people.

He also believes that Hong Kong-made food is highly appealing to Southeast Asian populations, an observation he made while running a noodle shop at the airport.

Regarding the goal of participating in this year's Food Expo PRO, Chan said he expects to meet distributors and internationalize the brand by showcasing the company's international certifications and unique products.

Additionally, the brand has a long-standing tradition of participating in the concurrent, consumer-facing Food Expo to boost local retail sales.

The 4th Food Expo PRO will take place from August 13 to 15 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), while the 36th Food Expo will be held from August 13 to 17.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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