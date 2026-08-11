ImmD offers fluffy start to over 280 newlyweds and parents for its 65th Anniversary

To celebrate its 65th anniversary, the Immigration Department (ImmD) gave a special fluffly surprise to more than 280 newlyweds and new parents.

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The department designed two exclusive panda plush toys to mark its big day on Tuesday, gifting to couples who married at registries within a week of the date, and to families whose babies arrived on the same day.

Notably, the ImmD Assistant Director Yeung So-ying personally delivered some of the plush toys to the new families and couples.

As she witnessed citizens beginning new chapters of their lives during the department's anniversary, she offered her best wishes on their important milestones.