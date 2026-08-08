Victim fighting for life in intensive care after brutal Wong Tai Sin elevator stabbing

A 25-year-old technician is in critical condition in the intensive care unit after being repeatedly slashed with a meat cleaver by his downstairs neighbor in an elevator at Upper Wong Tai Sin Estate on Saturday morning.

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The victim underwent emergency surgery on Saturday evening while his family remained by his bedside, hoping he would pull through.

History of noise disputes led to previous police intervention

The victim, surnamed Lam, works as a technician and moved into a 16th-floor apartment at Chiu Sin House last September with his mother, sister, and an elderly family member.

His downstairs neighbor, a 46-year-old man surnamed Lau who lived on the 15th floor, was highly sensitive to noise and had made multiple complaints to the building's management office.

The living arrangement had led to several past arguments between the two households.

During one confrontation in November last year, Lau went upstairs to complain directly, prompting Lam's sister to call the police for assistance. Officers had to be dispatched to the scene to mediate the dispute.

Suspect waited in hallway before launching a 40-second attack

The fatal encounter unfolded shortly after 7am on Saturday. Upon hearing the sound of Lam's metal security gate opening upstairs, Lau believed someone was leaving the flat.

He armed himself with a meat cleaver, placed it inside a shopping bag, and waited near the elevators on his floor.

When the elevator doors opened with Lam inside, Lau immediately stepped in and pulled out the cleaver.

Over a frenzied 40-second assault, Lau slashed Lam more than 30 times, focusing his blows on the victim's head and upper body.

After the attack, Lau returned to his 15th-floor apartment and jumped to his death from a window 7 minutes later.

The District Crime Squad of the Wong Tai Sin Police District is actively investigating the case.

Authorities have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant information to contact the investigation team at 3661 6157.

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Noise dispute triggers violent elevator stabbing and fatal fall at Wong Tai Sin estate