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NEWS

Bayern Munich victory concludes summer football summit as Rosanna Law praises economic boost

NEWS
08-08-2026 14:39 HKT
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Bayern Munich secured a two-to-one victory over Aston Villa at the Kai Tak Stadium on Friday night, bringing a successful end to the summer football events in Hong Kong. 

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Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, who attended the match and participated in the award presentation, shared her post-match reflections on social media. 

She noted that the final game attracted over 38,000 fans, pushing the total attendance across the three summer exhibition matches to over one hundred and twenty thousand. 

The government official emphasized that the sporting events successfully stimulated consumer spending around Kai Tak and Kowloon City while generating demand for thousands of hotel rooms, effectively demonstrating the tangible benefits of the ticket stub economy.

Exciting second-half action delights massive crowd

Reflecting on the match's three goals, Law observed that the gameplay truly came alive in the second half after Bayern Munich brought on substitute Luis Diaz. 

She noted that the subsequent end-to-end action and offensive exchanges ensured the massive crowd of spectators was not left disappointed. 

The sports chief also highlighted the vibrant atmosphere driven by Bayern supporters who packed the North Stand. 

Their continuous cheering electrified the entire stadium, and Law added that the final scoreline was a reasonable reflection of the competitive fixture.

Side events and travel packages drive local consumption

The tourism secretary pointed out that the massive turnout across the three matches was further bolstered by peripheral activities, such as open training sessions and official jersey launches. 

These supplementary events brought a significant influx of visitors to the Kai Tak Mall and various local eateries in the Kowloon City district, proving that the ticket stub economic strategy is already yielding positive results. 

To further maximize tourism benefits, event organizers collaborated with travel agencies to offer combined match ticket and hotel packages. 

This initiative successfully filled thousands of hotel rooms, generating substantial and direct economic returns for the city. 

Looking ahead, Law revealed that the organizers behind this year's matches are already actively brainstorming and planning the team lineups and strategies for next year. 

She assured the public that the relevant government bureaus and the local football association will maintain close communication with the organizers, with the ultimate goal of bringing more top-tier matches to fans and further expanding Hong Kong's mega-event economy.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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