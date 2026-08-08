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NEWS

Govt plans large-scale drills for upcoming new Huanggang Port opening

NEWS
08-08-2026 11:44 HKT
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With construction of the new Huanggang Port drawing to a close, the Hong Kong government is mobilizing civil servants to conduct extensive operational drills.

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Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung announced on Friday that authorities will execute a series of high-capacity dress rehearsals to ensure seamless boundary crossing management before the facility officially opens.

Speaking to the media at the Central Government Offices, Tang outlined plans for a major traffic exercise involving around 1,000 personnel scheduled for next Thursday.

He noted that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government officially took possession of the new Huanggang Port facility on July 31 and has been progressively conducting tests of various sizes since then.

Authorities plan to scale up testing capacity following the initial traffic trial. 

Tang highlighted that subsequent operational drills will progressively expand to involve between 5,000 and 20,000 passenger movements.

He expressed confidence that if the new port facility can smoothly handle a simulated flow of 20,000 incoming and outgoing passenger trips during the upcoming drills, future real-world border operations will run smoothly.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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