CUHK unveils 5-year strategy to align with national development and expand campus

The Chinese University of Hong Kong has formulated a 5-year development strategy covering 5 major areas, including talent acquisition and cultivation, university expansion, and research and innovation.

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The comprehensive plan aims to align with the national 15th Five-Year Plan and actively support Hong Kong's first 5-year planning framework.

Capitalizing on Northern Metropolis opportunities

Addressing the university's future, President Dennis Lo Yuk-ming emphasized that the institution will seize the opportunities presented by the Northern Metropolis.

He hopes to build strong synergies with other institutions within the Northern Metropolis University Town.

Noting that the government has already reserved 10 billion Hong Kong dollars in loans to help universities build new campuses in the area, Lo expressed a desire for more details regarding the loan terms and added that long-term government funding increases are essential for the ongoing development of higher education.

New postgraduate college and global talent recruitment

During a recent television interview, Lo shared his satisfaction with the balanced mix of domestic and overseas talent at the university.

He highlighted that mainland universities have seen rapid growth in academic publications and research patents in recent years, while research funding in Hong Kong has also continuously increased.

He described Hong Kong as the most international city in the country, making it an incredibly attractive bridgehead for recruiting global talent.

The university is also planning to build its 10th college in Area 39 near the future Pak Shek Kok station.

This new facility will be the university's first college dedicated entirely to postgraduate students. Fund-raising efforts are actively underway, and the university intends to name the new institution after its financial donors.

Path forward for student union registration

Regarding student representation, the university’s central student union has remained dissolved since 2021.

Lo, who pledged to assist students in re-establishing the union upon taking office last year, clarified the university's policy.

He stated that any future student union must legally register under the Societies Ordinance or the Companies Ordinance.

Pointing out that several individual college student unions have already successfully completed this registration, he believes this framework is a viable model for broader student representation.