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NEWS

Ferry captain rescued after falling into rough seas at North Point pier

NEWS
08-08-2026 19:04 HKT
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A 63-year-old ferry captain was rescued and hospitalized on Saturday morning after falling into the sea during an industrial accident at the North Point West Ferry Pier. Rough sea conditions are believed to have caused the accident while the captain was attempting to step ashore.

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The incident occurred shortly after 9am when police received an emergency call from the person in charge of the ferry pier.

Initial investigations suggest that the captain, surnamed Cheng, was attempting to disembark from his vessel when heavy waves caused him to lose his footing and plunge into the water.

Fortunately, alert crew members on board acted quickly to rescue the captain from the sea. Firefighters arrived shortly after to assist in bringing him safely onto the pier.

Cheng remained fully conscious throughout the rescue operation. 

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported by ambulance to the Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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