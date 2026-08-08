Unemployed man remanded over fatal bar brawl in Tsim Sha Tsui

A 41-old jobless man accused of murdering a businessman during a brutal brawl at an upstairs bar in Tsim Sha Tsui last month has been remanded in custody following his latest court appearance.

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He is one of sixteen suspects arrested by police so far in connection with the fatal group beating.

The deadly altercation took place on July 25 at Club Revel, an entertainment venue located in a commercial center on Cameron Road.

The victim, a businessman named Issac Yeung, was reportedly socializing at the bar when a dispute erupted.

He was subsequently surrounded and viciously assaulted by a group of attackers, leaving him unconscious at the scene.

Despite receiving emergency medical treatment, Yeung succumbed to his severe injuries after spending several days in the hospital.

The defendant, Tsang Wai-ching, appeared calm and remained silent during his hearing at the Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts on Saturday. He faces a single count of murder.

The prosecution requested that no plea be entered at this stage, noting that official identification procedures had recently been completed.

Prosecutors asked for additional time to conduct further police investigations into the extensive case.

Magistrate Arthur Lam Hei-wei approved the prosecution's request and adjourned the proceedings until October 29.

With no bail application submitted by the defense, the magistrate ordered Tsang to be remanded under the custody of the Correctional Services Department.