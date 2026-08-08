Noise dispute triggers violent elevator stabbing and fatal fall at Wong Tai Sin estate

A horrific case of violence and suicide unfolded on Saturday morning at Chiu Sin House in Upper Wong Tai Sin Estate, where a 46-year-old man jumped to his death after severely injuring his 26-year-old neighbor.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The two men lived on adjacent floors, with the deceased on the fifteenth floor and the victim directly above him on the sixteenth floor.

Police discovered a blood-stained meat cleaver in the deceased's apartment and have officially classified the case as a wounding and suicide.

Sources indicate that the deceased had a documented history of mental illness and was highly sensitive to noise from the floor above.

He had frequently complained to building management about noise generated by the previous tenants of the sixteenth-floor apartment.

The victim, a recent tenant of the unit, owns a dog whose occasional barking had also prompted complaints to management from the deceased, although no police reports were ever filed. The two neighbors reportedly had no direct altercation immediately prior to the violent outbreak on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred shortly after 7am this morning when both men entered the same elevator at the lobby of Chiu Sin House.

The older man suddenly wielded a knife and launched a frantic attack, stabbing his neighbor more than ten times.

After leaving the victim severely wounded in the elevator, the attacker returned to his fifteenth-floor apartment and jumped from a window, dying instantly upon impact with the building's podium.

Despite sustaining extensive injuries across his face and body, the victim managed to ride the elevator to the ground floor.

A terrified security guard discovered the blood-covered man and immediately alerted the authorities.

The victim remained conscious and was swiftly transported by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for emergency medical attention.