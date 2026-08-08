Scorching heat sweeps across HK as multiple districts record temperatures above 36 degrees

A Very Hot Weather Warning and a Amber Heat Stress at Work Warning have been put into effect as Hong Kong swelters under a severe regional heatwave.

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The Hong Kong Observatory announced that the outer subsiding air from Severe Typhoon Dolphin is continuing to bring extremely hot weather to Guangdong Province.

According to regional weather data recorded at 12.30pm, temperatures in many parts of the territory have soared past 36 degrees.

Sheung Shui recorded the highest temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, while many other districts experienced temperatures hovering around 35 degrees.

Several other monitoring stations recorded sweltering conditions, with Yuen Long Park reaching 36.8 degrees, Happy Valley hitting 36.7 degrees, Tseung Kwan O recording 36.1 degrees, and Lau Fau Shan reaching 36 degrees.

Numerous other urban and residential areas, including Wong Tai Sin, Kowloon City, Kwun Tong, Tai Po, and Sha Tin, also registered temperatures well above 35 degrees.

Meteorologists noted that Severe Typhoon Dolphin is projected to move toward the coastal region stretching from Zhejiang to northern Fujian.

The typhoon's outer subsiding air is forecast to keep temperatures exceptionally high across Hong Kong throughout the weekend and into Monday.

The observatory warned that some areas could see temperatures climb to 37 degrees Celsius or higher, and the intense, high-temperature weather pattern is expected to persist well into the middle of next week.