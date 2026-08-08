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NEWS

Bayern Munich edge past Aston Villa in high-octane Kai Tak pre-season clash

NEWS
08-08-2026 01:35 HKT
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German giants Bayern Munich secured a narrow victory over English Premier League outfit Aston Villa on Friday night during a pre-season exhibition match held at the newly opened Kai Tak Stadium. 

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The highly anticipated football summit drew an impressive crowd of over thirty-eight thousand spectators, who witnessed a thrilling contest between two European powerhouses.

Kim Min-jae heads Bayern into first-half lead

Bayern Munich broke the deadlock in the thirty-seventh minute of the first half after earning a free-kick on the left. 

Tom Bischof delivered a precise cross into the box, allowing South Korean defender Kim Min-jae to rise above the defense and power home a header to give his side a one-nil lead going into the break.

Both managers opted to make extensive tactical changes and personnel substitutions at halftime to test their squad depth. 

The tactical adjustments paid off for Bayern in the seventy-third minute when substitute Luis Diaz received the ball on the left side of the penalty box and curled a spectacular effort off the underside of the crossbar to double their advantage.

Aston Villa stage late fightback but fall short

Faced with a two-goal deficit, Aston Villa threw players forward in search of a comeback. 

Their persistence rewarded them in the eighty-third minute when midfielder Joao Gomes unleashed a powerful long-range strike from just outside the penalty box, reducing the deficit to two-one.

The English side came agonizingly close to finding an equalizer late in the game when striker Tammy Abraham directed a powerful header toward goal, but veteran Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer pulled off a crucial save to deny him. 

Bayern Munich managed to hold off the late pressure to secure their hard-fought pre-season victory.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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