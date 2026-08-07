Typhoon Dolphin cancels Hong Kong flights to Okinawa, tour groups remain safe in hotels

Flight operations between Hong Kong and Okinawa have faced significant disruptions as Severe Typhoon Dolphin impacts the region.

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Several outbound flights to the popular Japanese vacation destination have been canceled due to adverse weather conditions.

The Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong estimated that two to three local tour groups are currently stranded in Okinawa.

Council representatives confirmed that all tour members are safe and currently resting inside their respective hotels as the tropical cyclone passes.

EGL Tours Chairman and Executive Director Steve Huen Kwok-chuen reported that the agency currently has two tour groups comprising approximately 35 travelers in Okinawa.

Huen noted that because local ground transportation services in Okinawa face potential suspensions due to severe weather, outdoor itineraries have been paused, with all travelers advised to stay safely indoors.

No new tour groups departed for Okinawa on Friday.

Looking ahead, EGL Tours anticipates that one tour group scheduled to fly to Okinawa on Saturday will encounter flight delays.

However, the travel agency expects the overall tour itinerary to remain largely unaffected once operations resume.

Meanwhile, representatives from WWPKG and Wing On Travel confirmed in response to media inquiries that neither agency currently has active tour groups operating in Okinawa.