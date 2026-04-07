Red paint thrown at trial-run internet cafe in Yuen Long after suspected protection fee demand

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Cyclist injured after being hit by car in Yuen Long, driver arrested
23-03-2026 00:54 HKT
26 mainland women arrested in Yuen Long anti-vice operation
13-03-2026 03:27 HKT
Body of missing 66-year-old man found in Yuen Long drain after four days
04-03-2026 16:50 HKT
Paint thrown on fridge at Fruit Market, police hunt masked man
20-02-2026 03:34 HKT
Man arrested after attacking garbage truck with knife in Tsuen Wan
16-02-2026 04:07 HKT
25 mainland women arrested in Yuen Long vice raid
05-02-2026 02:19 HKT
Motorcyclist injured in Yuen Long crash
27-01-2026 23:44 HKT
(Video) Warehouse fire in Yuen Long forces over 50 residents to evacuate
27-01-2026 01:12 HKT
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
Families disappointed after Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt cancellation
05-04-2026 19:58 HKT