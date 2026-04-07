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Red paint thrown at trial-run internet cafe in Yuen Long after suspected protection fee demand

NEWS
2 hours ago
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A trial-run internet cafe in Yuen Long was splashed with red paint on Saturday night, just days after masked men visited the premises in an apparent attempt to demand protection money, police said.

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Officers received a report from a staff member at the internet cafe on Hop Yick Road around 11pm that customers had alerted them to red paint on the door and signboard. The cafe was still in its trial operation phase and had not yet installed a CCTV system. Police have classified the case as criminal damage and assigned it to the Yuen Long district criminal investigation team. No arrests have been made.

A video circulating online, dated March 31 at around 3pm, shows several masked men entering the internet cafe. A staff member who approached them was asked whether he was the boss and whether the owner was present. When he denied being the owner, the men demanded he call his boss. The staff member refused and asked why they needed to contact the owner.

One of the masked men raised his voice, insisting the staff member call his boss. The staff member held his ground, telling the men to make the call themselves and pointing out that cameras were recording their behavior. When he threatened to call police, the men left.

It is unclear whether the earlier incident is connected to the paint attack.

Yuen Long criminal damage protection money

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