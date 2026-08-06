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NEWS

Heat alert: HK to brace for 36-degree weekend

NEWS
46 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The weather will be extremely hot over the weekend under the influence of the outer subsiding air of Tropical Cyclone Dolphin, according to the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO).

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Temperatures are expected to reach 36 degrees or above in parts of the New Territories, the forecaster said. 

Member of the public are advised to pay close attention to their physical condition and take precautions against heatstroke, especially when engaging in outdoor activities. 

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure near Hainan Island is expected to move generally toward the central and northern parts of the South China Sea on Thursday (Aug 6) and Friday.  

Although it will bring unsettled weather to the wider region, the system is expected to maintain quite a distance from Hong Kong. The Observatory stated it will closely monitor its intensity and movement.

weather

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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