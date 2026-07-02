T1 to remain in force as Observatory assesses need for higher signal tomorrow

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Japan braces for double storms, torrential rains shut down parts of Taiwan
26-06-2026 10:56 HKT
Red Cross sounds European heatwave health alarm
23-06-2026 22:27 HKT
Eiffel Tower in Paris to close early Tuesday due to heatwave: operator
23-06-2026 21:23 HKT
HKO to downgrade Black Rainstorm Warning to Red at 8.30pm
18-06-2026 20:24 HKT
Black rainstorm warning in force as heavy rain disrupts schools and clinics
18-06-2026 13:28 HKT
HKO issues landslide alert for Eastern Sai Kung amid heavy downpours
15-06-2026 19:02 HKT
Intense thunderstorms and violent gusts batter HK
15-06-2026 13:33 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
T1 signal to be hoisted on Thursday morning: HKO
01-07-2026 14:23 HKT