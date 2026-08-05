22 Chinese fans denied boarding after following celebrity through Suvarnabhumi Airport

A group of Chinese fans was denied boarding a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok to Beijing after allegedly following a Chinese celebrity through restricted areas at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The airport later apologized after a security guard was filmed making a gesture widely condemned as racist during a dispute with passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred at around 11 pm on July 29 and involved Thai Airways flight TG674, which was scheduled to depart Suvarnabhumi Airport for Beijing at 11.50 pm.

According to a statement issued by the airport on Monday (Aug 4), the fans followed the celebrity from the lounge to the boarding gate and eventually onto the jet bridge, repeatedly breaching airport and airline regulations.

Airport officials said some fans refused to cooperate during boarding document checks and attempted to board the aircraft alongside the celebrity. The airline temporarily closed the cabin door to prevent passengers who had not completed boarding procedures from entering before deciding to deny boarding to 22 passengers over concerns that they might continue causing disruptions after takeoff.

Of the 22 passengers, 12 agreed to have their checked baggage removed, while the remaining 10 refused and expressed dissatisfaction, resulting in a confrontation with airport staff.

Videos circulating on Chinese social media showed a security guard pulling the corners of his eyes during the dispute, a gesture widely regarded as anti-Asian and racist. The footage sparked widespread criticism online.

Suvarnabhumi Airport apologized for the incident, saying security personnel were acting to maintain aviation safety, but acknowledged that some staff members' conduct and remarks did not meet service standards. The airport said disciplinary action had been taken and pledged to strengthen staff training to prevent similar incidents.