Hong Kong Observatory warns of heavy rain

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a special weather tip at 12.10pm on Thursday (Jul 30), warning that heavy rain could affect Hong Kong at times in the following two to three hours as thunderstorms were developing near the Pearl River Estuary under the influence of a broad trough of low pressure.

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The Observatory had earlier issued the alert at 9.45am, saying a rainstorm area south of Hong Kong was gradually moving closer and could affect the city within the following few hours. At 10.35am, it warned that widespread heavy rain could hit parts of Hong Kong in the following one to two hours.

The Observatory said showers and thunderstorms associated with the broad low-pressure trough were affecting coastal areas of Guangdong and the northern part of the South China Sea.

Hong Kong was forecast to remain mainly cloudy on Thursday, with a few showers and thunderstorms. Sunny periods were possible at first before showers became more frequent. Winds were moderate from the east to southeast.

More showers are expected on Friday, while rainfall may become heavier at times with thunderstorms over the weekend.