Hong Kong Observatory warns of heavy rain

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HKO to issue T8 signal at 10.10pm as Typhoon Noul threatens
25-07-2026 19:42 HKT
HK braces for heavy rain ahead of mid-week heat and potential storm
18-07-2026 14:30 HKT
New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan
05-07-2026 18:37 HKT
Red Cross sounds European heatwave health alarm
23-06-2026 22:27 HKT
Eiffel Tower in Paris to close early Tuesday due to heatwave: operator
23-06-2026 21:23 HKT
HKO to downgrade Black Rainstorm Warning to Red at 8.30pm
18-06-2026 20:24 HKT
Nicholas Tse sheds tears at concert as family bids farewell to Patrick Tse
28-07-2026 19:07 HKT