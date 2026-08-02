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CHINA

Landslide death toll rises in China's Gansu Province as heavy rains continue

CHINA
3 mins ago
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Rescue workers carry out search and rescue operations following flash floods at a scenic area in Weiyuan county, Dingxi city, Gansu province. (Reuters)
Rescue workers carry out search and rescue operations following flash floods at a scenic area in Weiyuan county, Dingxi city, Gansu province. (Reuters)

Flash floods in Gansu Province in China's northwest last week killed 25 people and injured 23 more, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, raising earlier death tolls.

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Initial reports said 10 people had died after torrential rain hit Weiyuan County in Gansu's Dingxi City on July 26.

The national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief has requested investigations and assessments from the Gansu provincial authorities, Xinhua reported.

Gansu authorities warned of further landslides, including in Dingxi, as rain continues in the annual flood season.

Beijing and Inner Mongolia also posted weather alerts on Sunday as China's weather observatory warned of heavy rain, high winds and thunderstorms across a swathe of the country from the southwest to the northeast.

Heavy and sometimes torrential rainfall is also continuing across large areas of Sichuan, where state broadcaster CCTV reported 64,609 people have been evacuated, with more than 881,000 residents relocated since the start of the annual flood season.

The Observatory also warned on Sunday that Super Typhoon Dolphin, currently heading towards East Asia from the western Pacific, will start to affect China's southeast coastal regions from Wednesday.

(Reuters)

Gansulandsliderainweather

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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