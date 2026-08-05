Night Recap - August 5, 2026

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Average annual salary of HK university graduates rises 2.1pc to $336,000

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Graduates from Hong Kong’s eight publicly funded universities earned an average annual salary of about HK$336,000 in the 2024/25 academic year, up around 2.1 percent from a year earlier, according to a University Grants Committee survey.

HK Express adjusts Okinawa and Ishigaki flights due to Tropical Cyclone Dolphin

HK Express has canceled a number of flights to Okinawa and Ishigaki between Thursday (Aug 6) and Saturday (Aug 8) as Tropical Cyclone Dolphin moves across the waters south of Japan toward the region, while arranging additional flights on Wednesday (Aug 5) for affected passengers to depart earlier.

Fatal traffic crashes surge 44pc in first half of 2026 as police step up enforcement

Fatal traffic accidents in Hong Kong surged 44 percent year on year in the first half of 2026, despite substantial declines in the overall number of injury-causing and serious crashes, police said on Wednesday.

Food Expo to open next Thu with dessert and gelato zone debut

The Food Expo, which opens next Thursday, will debut a dedicated dessert and gelato zone, running alongside Food Expo PRO to bring culinary delights from around the world.

Mother gets 22 years for starving son to death

A 37-year-old woman was sentenced to 22 years in prison after she admitted to manslaughter and cruelty to a child for the death of her five-year-old son, who died four years ago from severe malnutrition.

Business Today

Cathay Pacific posts best first-half profit since 2010 despite fuel cost surge

Cathay Pacific Airways (0293) reported its best first-half profit since 2010, staying "cautiously optimistic" on the outlook for the rest of the year despite warning that higher jet fuel prices due to the Middle East conflict were likely to persist.

Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels returns to $23m profit in H1

Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels (0045), operator of Peninsula Hotels, returned to a profit of HK$23 million for the first six months of 2026, compared with a loss of HK$289 million a year ago, supported by the recovery of global luxury travel.

Wynn Macau posts 14 percent rise in adjusted property EBITDAR in first half

Wynn Macau (1128) posted a 14 percent rise to US$576.4 million (HK$4.5 billion) in adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and rent costs in the first six months of the year.

DeepSeek resumes second funding round at pre-money valuation of 500b yuan

DeepSeek has reportedly resumed its second fundraising round that targets 50 billion yuan (HK$58.07 billion), with a pre-money valuation of about 500 billion yuan, according to mainland media.

HK's new offshore Chinese government bond futures challenge US treasuries: BNP Paribas

Beijing’s second shot at offshore Chinese Government Bond futures transforms the CGB from “buy-and-hope” to “buy-and-hedge” investment, offering global investors a timely, liquid alternative to US Treasuries, said Wei Li, head of multi-asset investments at BNP Paribas Securities (China).

World/China

Police raid Starbucks South Korean HQ over 'Tank Day' fiasco

South Korean police raided the Starbucks national headquarters Wednesday, the chain's local operator told AFP, following allegations an advertising campaign defamed activists slain in 1980 pro-democracy protests.

Total eclipse gives scientists chance to probe Sun's mysteries

Scientists plan to use a total solar eclipse that will be visible in Spain next week as a rare chance to learn more about the stormy, unpredictable nature of our star.

SpaceX plans next Starship launch as soon as this month, catching it on land

SpaceX as soon as this month aims to launch its next Starship flight test, sending its first upgraded Starlink satellites into orbit and then returning the massive rocket system's upper stage to land for the first time, CEO Elon Musk said on the company's first earnings call Tuesday.

North Korean missile unit deploys in Russia for Ukraine war, Kyiv says

A North Korean missile unit has begun deploying to western Russia and could be equipped with 120 ballistic missiles and six launchers for strikes against Ukraine, an official at Ukraine's military intelligence agency said.

Armed man arrested at Trump LA golf course before president's visit

An armed man was arrested at President Donald Trump's golf course in Los Angeles two days before the US leader's visit on Tuesday, the local sheriff's office said.