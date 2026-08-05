Driver arrested for dangerous driving after drifting van nearly hits cleaner

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous driving after a light goods vehicle was filmed drifting across double white lines and a yellow box junction in Wong Tai Sin, nearly hitting a street cleaner.

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The arrest follows an online video showing the incident outside the Temple Mall North’s car park on Monday. In the viral footage, a female street cleaner holding an umbrella and pulling a rubbish bin stepped off the pavement to cross the road.

At that moment, the approaching van suddenly drifted and executed a sharp U-turn over the double white lines, missing her by a narrow margin.

Police officers investigating outside the carpark at around noon on Wednesday spotted the vehicle involved and intercepted the driver. The driver, surnamed Yiu, was taken into custody for further questioning.

The van was impounded at a detention center for inspection, and the East Kowloon Traffic Accident Investigation unit is handling the case.

Police said dangerous driving is a serious offence that poses significant risks to road users. They warned that, if convicted, drivers face a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment, a HK$25,000 fine, and a driving disqualification for at least six months.