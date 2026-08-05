logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Driver arrested for dangerous driving after drifting van nearly hits cleaner

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous driving after a light goods vehicle was filmed drifting across double white lines and a yellow box junction in Wong Tai Sin, nearly hitting a street cleaner. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The arrest follows an online video showing the incident outside the Temple Mall North’s car park on Monday. In the viral footage, a female street cleaner holding an umbrella and pulling a rubbish bin stepped off the pavement to cross the road. 

At that moment, the approaching van suddenly drifted and executed a sharp U-turn over the double white lines, missing her by a narrow margin. 

Police officers investigating outside the carpark at around noon on Wednesday spotted the vehicle involved and intercepted the driver. The driver, surnamed Yiu, was taken into custody for further questioning. 

The van was impounded at a detention center for inspection, and the East Kowloon Traffic Accident Investigation unit is handling the case. 

Police said dangerous driving is a serious offence that poses significant risks to road users. They warned that, if convicted, drivers face a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment, a HK$25,000 fine, and a driving disqualification for at least six months.

+6

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Andy Lau to receive honorary doctorate from HKBU
NEWS
18 mins ago
Food Expo to open next Thu with dessert and gelato zone debut
NEWS
55 mins ago
Four more arrested over TST bar murder, including triad leader
NEWS
2 hours ago
Lawmakers urge govt to strengthen traffic tests ahead of Huanggang Port opening
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong Airlines cancels four Okinawa flights as Dolphin nears
NEWS
3 hours ago
Fatal traffic crashes surge 44pc in first half of 2026 as police step up enforcement
NEWS
3 hours ago
Average annual salary of HK university graduates rises 2.1pc to $336,000
NEWS
4 hours ago
Two foreign nationals charged after $5m Mui Wo drug bust
NEWS
4 hours ago
Govt brings anti-drug education to kindergartens for first time
NEWS
5 hours ago
(Source: Fun Coffee Facebook)
Louis Yuen denies promoting Fun Coffee following appearance at company event
NEWS
5 hours ago
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
(File photo)
Tropical Cyclone Dolphin to swap rain for 34 degrees sweat this weekend
NEWS
04-08-2026 14:41 HKT
File Photo
Total ban on foreign domestic helper loans urged as debt spirals amid new regulations
NEWS
04-08-2026 15:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.