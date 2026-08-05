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Hong Kong Airlines cancels four Okinawa flights as Dolphin nears

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong Airlines has canceled four services between Hong Kong and Okinawa scheduled for Friday, August 7, due to the approach of Tropical Cyclone Dolphin.

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The airline said rebooking, rerouting and refund fees would be waived for passengers with confirmed bookings on the affected services, including flights HX676, HX679, HX658 and HX659.

Flights HX658 and HX659 have also been brought forward to Thursday, August 6. Flight HX658 from Hong Kong to Okinawa is scheduled to depart at 8.20am, while the return service, HX659, will leave Okinawa at 1.10pm.

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight information on the airline’s official website before traveling to the airport.

Hong Kong Airlines

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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