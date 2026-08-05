Hong Kong Airlines cancels four Okinawa flights as Dolphin nears

Hong Kong Airlines has canceled four services between Hong Kong and Okinawa scheduled for Friday, August 7, due to the approach of Tropical Cyclone Dolphin.

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The airline said rebooking, rerouting and refund fees would be waived for passengers with confirmed bookings on the affected services, including flights HX676, HX679, HX658 and HX659.

Flights HX658 and HX659 have also been brought forward to Thursday, August 6. Flight HX658 from Hong Kong to Okinawa is scheduled to depart at 8.20am, while the return service, HX659, will leave Okinawa at 1.10pm.

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight information on the airline’s official website before traveling to the airport.