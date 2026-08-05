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Red light crossing by family leads to tragedy as tram driver withdraws appeal

NEWS
53 mins ago
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A 51-year-old tram driver has dropped his appeal against a four-week sentence for careless driving that killed a three-year-old girl and injured three others after they crossed against a red light, citing financial constraints.

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The case was heard at the High Court on Wednesday, where the defendant Li Yaodong appeared without legal representation.

The incident occurred on August 15, 2024 around 10.40am when Li was driving a Route 38 tram along Des Voeux Road West outside the Kennedy Town Swimming Pool.

Under rainy conditions, the tram struck a group of four pedestrians crossing against a red light, including a grandfather, his two granddaughters, and a domestic helper. Unfortunately, the three-year-old girl died at the scene, while the other three sustained minor injuries.

Li was earlier ruled to have lacked concentration and failed to spot the pedestrians in time, resulting in one death and three injuries. He was sentenced to four weeks' imprisonment.

Appearing in court this morning, the defendant said he decided not to proceed with the appeal after being denied legal aid amid financial constraints.

Deputy Judge Lily Wong Sze-lai said she did not wish to see the appellant abandon his appeal due to financial constraints, adding that the court needed him to be fully satisfied with the ruling.

Li then acknowledged some responsibility for the incident and confirmed his decision to drop the appeal. The judge subsequently dismissed it, ordering Li to serve his four-week prison sentence immediately.

It is understood that Li had been named a "best driver" during his five years of service.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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