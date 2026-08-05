logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Mother gets 22 years for starving son to death

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo
File Photo

A 37-year-old woman was sentenced to 22 years in prison after she admitted to manslaughter and cruelty to a child for the death of her five-year-old son, who died four years ago from severe malnutrition.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

High Court judge Susana Maria D’Almada Remedios described the case as heartbreaking and tragic, saying the boy endured prolonged and violent abuse.

The judge stressed that the defendant’s actions were not a momentary loss of control but a complete abandonment of maternal empathy, placing the crime among the most serious of its kind.

The boy, identified as Z, was found emaciated with sunken eyes, cheeks and torso, weighing only 9.7 kilograms at a height of 100 centimeters.

An autopsy revealed 129 external injuries, including bruises, scratches and abrasions, and concluded he died from prolonged starvation that led to organ and muscle atrophy.

Experts said he likely suffered 61 to 91 days of hunger, with signs of forced feeding, beatings with rod-like objects, and isolation.

Pediatric specialists noted his growth was far below normal standards, and his condition suggested long-term abuse including starvation, physical assault, binding, and denial of medical care and schooling.

The court heard that in the final days before his death, Z was struck with a cane and may have succumbed to arrhythmia or hypoglycemia.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Juventus edge Chelsea in thrilling HK showdown
NEWS
Just now
Night Recap - August 5, 2026
NEWS
50 mins ago
Red light crossing by family leads to tragedy as tram driver withdraws appeal
NEWS
52 mins ago
Andy Lau to receive honorary doctorate from HKBU
NEWS
1 hour ago
Food Expo to open next Thu with dessert and gelato zone debut
NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
Driver arrested for dangerous driving after drifting van nearly hits cleaner
NEWS
3 hours ago
Four more arrested over TST bar murder, including triad leader
NEWS
3 hours ago
Lawmakers urge govt to strengthen traffic tests ahead of Huanggang Port opening
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong Airlines cancels four Okinawa flights as Dolphin nears
NEWS
4 hours ago
Fatal traffic crashes surge 44pc in first half of 2026 as police step up enforcement
NEWS
5 hours ago
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
Reported death of ENHYPEN fan sparks debate over cyberbullying and toxic fandom
SOCIAL BUZZ
4 hours ago
File Photo
Total ban on foreign domestic helper loans urged as debt spirals amid new regulations
NEWS
04-08-2026 15:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.