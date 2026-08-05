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NEWS

Lawmakers urge govt to strengthen traffic tests ahead of Huanggang Port opening

NEWS
48 mins ago
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Some lawmakers have urged the government to test traffic and crowd-control measures thoroughly as it prepares to conduct four drills later this month ahead of the new Huanggang Port opening. 

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Speaking at a radio program on Wednesday, lawmaker Shiu Ka-fai, chairman of the Legislative Council’s Panel on Security, said that the new port is expected to handle up to 200,000 passenger trips daily during its initial opening phase. 

He said the drills are essential to ensure smooth operations during peak hours and expected authorities to test scenarios such as travelers carrying luggage and wheelchair users navigating the facilities. 

Lawmaker Shiu Ka-fai
Lawmaker Jeff Yiu Ming

Addressing concerns about potential traffic jams caused by multiple buses and minibuses loading at the same time, Shiu said the government plans to hold buses in designated waiting areas before releasing them to loading zones.

He advised authorities to closely monitor boarding efficiency and ensure Wi-Fi coverage is sufficient during heavy traffic.

Meanwhile, Jeff Yiu Ming, lawmaker representing the New Territories North geographical constituency, raised concerns about potential road traffic bottlenecks. He warned that an influx of public transport into the San Tin Highway and its roundabout could cause tailbacks extending onto nearby highways. 

He urged the government to put contingency plans in place and monitor traffic conditions in real time.

Yiu also pointed out that the upcoming shuttle bus routes are all inter-district services, making it difficult for North District residents to board during peak hours. He suggested launching dedicated express bus routes connecting the North District and Yuen Long, which would also allow for easier fleet dispatch during emergencies.

He added that the port will not have a public car park, and that the remaining approximately 500 open-air temporary parking spaces around San Tin are far from enough to meet demand.

Yiu urged the government to release vacant government land for temporary parking and to expedite plans to build multi-storey car parks.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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