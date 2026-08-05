Juventus edge Chelsea in thrilling HK showdown

In a thrilling showdown at the Hong Kong Football Festival 2026, Juventus narrowly defeated reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions Chelsea 1-0 at Kai Tak Sports Park.

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A lively crowd of 43,575 fans filled the stadium, creating a vibrant atmosphere as both European giants showcased their star-studded squads in the highly anticipated second match of the festival.

Chelsea's star player Cole Palmer was ruled out of the squad due to a minor injury, but the team was able to name the recently returned Mykhailo Mudryk among their substitutes.

The Blues’ new signing Danny Welbeck impressed early on with several dangerous headers and shots, but was unable to break the deadlock for the English side.

Juventus was the better side before the break, forcing Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez into a series of important saves to keep the match scoreless at halftime.

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The decisive moment arrived in the 68th minute, when Juventus' Edon Zhegrova curled a spectacular shot into the top corner from outside the box—securing victory for the Italian giants.

Football fans are now eagerly waiting for another big game that is set to be held on Friday, as Bayern Munich will be facing Aston Villa at Kai Tak Sports Park.