Morning Recap - August 5, 2026

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Worker seen smoking on scaffolding as site smoking ban takes effect, sparks online criticism

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A photo of a worker appearing to smoke while working on scaffolding at Wing Yuen House, Chuk Yuen South Estate in Wong Tai Sin has circulated online, drawing criticism as the Construction Site Smoking Ban came into effect on July 17.

Man, 35, found dead in Tsing Yi flat

A 35-year-old man was found dead in his flat at Tsing Yi early on Wednesday, police said.

Solar panel fire breaks out at Yuen Long village house, expert warns of maintenance needs

A solar panel fire broke out at a Yuen Long village house, prompting an expert to warn of the importance of regular maintenance.

Snorkeller who chased blue swimmer crab sparks false alarm search in Sai Kung

A snorkeller who chased a blue swimmer crab sparked a false alarm search operation in Sai Kung.

World/China News

(Video) Ukrainian man survives drone 'hunt' in Kherson market after 40-second chase

A 52-year-old vegetable vendor in Kherson miraculously survived after a Russian FPV drone chased him around his market stall for nearly 40 seconds before exploding, Ukrainian authorities said, calling the incident a war crime.

Iran demands inbound control of Hormuz and outbound oversight, source says

Iran has demanded inbound control of the Strait of Hormuz and outbound oversight, a source said.

File Photo/Reuters

US Treasury Secretary says chance of Hormuz deal with Iran by Wednesday

The US Treasury Secretary said there is a chance of a Hormuz deal with Iran by Wednesday.

File Photo/Reuters

Market

S&P 500 close at record on AI-linked earnings, Mideast deal hopes

The S&P 500 and the Dow closed at record highs on Tuesday, powered by the latest batch of earnings from AI-related companies such as Caterpillar and Palantir that assuaged demand concerns, while crude prices and Treasury yields dropped on hopes for a deal in the Iran war.

SpaceX quarterly revenue surges in debut results on strong growth in its Starlink business

SpaceX SPCX.O reported on Tuesday a 92% rise in revenue for the April-June quarter, in its first earnings since going public, buoyed by strong growth in its Starlink satellite-internet and AI businesses.

File Photo/Reuters

US job openings fall as healthcare vacancies post largest drop in 11 months

U.S. job openings dropped in June as vacancies in the healthcare and social assistance sector declined by the most in nearly a year, but an improvement in hiring and low layoffs suggested the labor market remained stable.

File Photo/Reuters

Sports

Juventus coach Spalletti warns against slow start as Chelsea face fitness concerns over Palmer

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti said his team cannot afford a slow start in Tuesday's Hong Kong Football Festival clash against Chelsea at Kai Tak Stadium, as the Italian giants prepare to face a Blues side that may be without Cole Palmer.

Editorial

Ceuta's breaking point: how digital exploitation and border vulnerability stall EU strategy

Exploited by human trafficking networks leveraging a narrow Spanish Supreme Court ruling on maritime deportations and amplifying viral social media disinformation, an extraordinary wave of roughly 60,000 migrants attempted to cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, leaving at least 88 dead in the border surge. While Madrid rapidly restored order through emergency returns and floating physical barriers, the crisis exposed deep structural vulnerabilities at the edge of the continent.

Photo: Reuters

Opinion

Jewelry takes on new meaning at Palace Museum | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

At the Hong Kong Palace Museum, jewelry becomes a way of thinking rather than merely a means of decoration. The exhibition "Treasures of Global Jewellery from The Metropolitan Museum of Art: The Body Transformed" turns Gallery 8 into an extended reflection on why we wear adornments and how they transform the bodies they touch.

New terminal keeps HK airport top-ranked | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung

Hong Kong International Airport is a crown jewel of Hong Kong's transport infrastructure, and we need to equip it with the best infrastructure, hardware, and ample capacity to keep its leading position in the world.