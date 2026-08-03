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NEWS

Observatory says Tropical Cyclone Dolphin weakens gradually, forecast of hot weather

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Observatory said Tropical Cyclone Dolphin over the western North Pacific will move across the seas south of Japan in the next couple of days and is forecast to weaken gradually, as it has weakened from a super typhoon into a severe typhoon this morning.

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It noted that Dolphin will move in the general direction of the vicinity of the East China Sea in the latter part of this week. However, there are uncertainties in its subsequent movement.

Under the influence of the outer subsiding air of Dolphin, the weather will improve gradually over the coast of southeastern China in the middle and latter parts of this week. It will be very hot over the weekend. High temperatures will also trigger thundery showers.

Tropical CycloneDolphintyphoonweakens

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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