Observatory says Tropical Cyclone Dolphin weakens gradually, forecast of hot weather

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Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
23-07-2026 13:58 HKT
Typhoon Bavi batters eastern China, threatens days of heavy rain
12-07-2026 14:51 HKT
Japan braces for double storms, torrential rains shut down parts of Taiwan
26-06-2026 10:56 HKT
Shell sued in UK over 2021 Philippines typhoon: NGOs
11-12-2025 10:00 HKT
Tropical cyclone may form near HK later this week
23-11-2025 18:33 HKT
Weakening Typhoon Fung-wong exits Philippines after displacing 1.4 million
10-11-2025 12:45 HKT