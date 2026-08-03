Observatory says Tropical Cyclone Dolphin weakens gradually, forecast of hot weather

The Observatory said Tropical Cyclone Dolphin over the western North Pacific will move across the seas south of Japan in the next couple of days and is forecast to weaken gradually, as it has weakened from a super typhoon into a severe typhoon this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It noted that Dolphin will move in the general direction of the vicinity of the East China Sea in the latter part of this week. However, there are uncertainties in its subsequent movement.

Under the influence of the outer subsiding air of Dolphin, the weather will improve gradually over the coast of southeastern China in the middle and latter parts of this week. It will be very hot over the weekend. High temperatures will also trigger thundery showers.