New terminal keeps HK airport top-ranked | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung

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Hong Kong is not dead | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam
30-07-2026 17:51 HKT
Hong Kong International Airport is a crown jewel of Hong Kong's transport infrastructure, and we need to equip it with the best infrastructure, hardware, and ample capacity to keep its leading position in the world.
We previously had Terminal Two. To further elevate the airport's efficiency and capacity and to accommodate traffic from the third runway, T2 has been expanded and revamped, featuring a brand-new design and facilities serving both departing and arriving passengers.
The new T2, which opened at the end of May, now accommodates fifteen regional airlines and is seamlessly connected to T1. Its departure facilities were commissioned as its first phase of operation.
The terminal is expected to handle eight million departing passengers in its first 12 months of operation. The Airport Authority aims to commission T2's arrival facilities before the end of next year.
T2 is built with the flexibility to expand further. Ultimately, it will cater for 50 million passengers per year, which, together with T1's 70-million capacity, will boost HKIA's total to 120 million.
Taking advantage of the latest technology for better convenience and effectiveness for passengers, T2 is quite tech-savvy.
Environmental features include the use of natural lighting and LEDs for illumination and display. Two-thousand square meters of solar PV panels will help it reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enabling it to achieve a Provisional Platinum rating under the widely recognized BEAM Plus New Buildings code.
For the convenience of passengers, the provision of 68 express self-bag-drop counters, 58 smart check-in kiosks, and 108 hybrid check-in counters significantly reduces check-in time and saves paperwork. Each self-bag-drop counter features a dashboard-style touchscreen and 10 AI-powered cameras for barcode reading and baggage conveyability assessment, allowing the process to be completed in 45 seconds! Passengers who have completed online check-in and have scanned travel documents in advance can proceed directly to the self-bag drop counters.
Located at the entrance to the restricted areas are e-Security Gates with the latest facial recognition technology. Passengers who have registered their biometrics do not need to show passports when they enter the gates. These gates cater to young children from age seven.
Moreover, 15 smart security screening channels allow passengers to keep their laptops and bottled liquids under 100 milliliters in carry-on luggage at screening. These 35 e-channels and 60 counters enable efficient clearance.
In the current phase, the Automated People Mover takes passengers to T1 for boarding, but in the next phase, passengers will be able to use the new T2 Concourse near the new third runway for both departures and arrivals.
Retail, dining, and entertainment facilities provide fun and delight for passengers of different nationalities, backgrounds, and ages.
As the bulk of passengers using T2 are regional, the dining facilities focus on local brands and food, with some serving hot meals round the clock. Following the latest trends, toy vending machines provide collectible minifigures and plushies.
Large LED displays across different levels feature dynamic 3D visuals such as eye-catching ocean-themed content, catering especially to the younger generation, anticipated to drive traffic and provide entertainment.
T2 is connected with multiple modes of transport, providing passengers with convenient access. The Airport Express serves both T1 and T2, with doors opening on both sides at the Airport Station to provide access to the terminals. Twenty-nine airport buses stop at T2. The lower-level Coach Hall provides 41 parking bays for tour buses, cross-boundary coaches, limousines, crew coaches, and resident coaches.
With good planning, our new airport will become even more convenient and accessible to all passengers, aiming to retain the title of one of the best airports in the world.
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