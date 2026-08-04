Tropical Cyclone Dolphin to swap rain for 34 degrees sweat this weekend

After weeks of relentless rain, Hongkongers will swap umbrellas for sunblock as Tropical Cyclone Dolphin is set to bring the sunshine back to the city over the weekend.

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The dry spell comes amid July's downpours, where the second-highest total rainfall was recorded in Observatory history with 20 Amber Rainstorm Warnings issued.

According to the weather watchdog, Dolphin, which is named after Hong Kong's iconic Chinese white dolphin, will move across seas south of Japan before crossing the Ryukyu Islands toward the East China Sea later this week

Notably, the cyclone's outer subsiding airflow is expected to bring sunny and scorching weather to southern China's coast over the weekend.

The Observatory's nine-day weather forecast projects sunny intervals starting from Thursday, with scorching heat following from Friday. The maximum temperature is expected to hit 34 degrees Celsius on the weekend.

In an earlier social media post, the weather watchdog attributed the gloomy weather to recent typhoon Noul, which brought little sunshine with its broad trough of low pressure between July 26 and August 3.

The forecaster also logged nine consecutive days with maximum temperatures below 30 degrees, calling it a rare streak since 1937.