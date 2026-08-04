logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Tropical Cyclone Dolphin to swap rain for 34 degrees sweat this weekend

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

After weeks of relentless rain, Hongkongers will swap umbrellas for sunblock as Tropical Cyclone Dolphin is set to bring the sunshine back to the city over the weekend. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The dry spell comes amid July's downpours, where the second-highest total rainfall was recorded in Observatory history with 20 Amber Rainstorm Warnings issued. 

According to the weather watchdog, Dolphin, which is named after Hong Kong's iconic Chinese white dolphin, will move across seas south of Japan before crossing the Ryukyu Islands toward the East China Sea later this week 

Notably, the cyclone's outer subsiding airflow is expected to bring sunny and scorching weather to southern China's coast over the weekend. 

The Observatory's nine-day weather forecast projects sunny intervals starting from Thursday, with scorching heat following from Friday. The maximum temperature is expected to hit 34 degrees Celsius on the weekend. 

In an earlier social media post, the weather watchdog attributed the gloomy weather to recent typhoon Noul, which brought little sunshine with its broad trough of low pressure between July 26 and August 3. 

The forecaster also logged nine consecutive days with maximum temperatures below 30 degrees, calling it a rare streak since 1937.

Tropical CycloneDolphin

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Observatory says Tropical Cyclone Dolphin weakens gradually, forecast of hot weather
NEWS
17 hours ago
Observatory cancels all Tropical Cyclone Warning Signals
NEWS
15-06-2025 15:42 HKT
Privacy watchdog warns travelers over fake e-visa websites
NEWS
6 mins ago
File Photo
Total ban on foreign domestic helper loans urged as debt spirals amid new regulations
NEWS
18 mins ago
Water supply restored in Tuen Mun after pipe leaks for third time in a week
NEWS
42 mins ago
Image courtesy of the Li Ka Shing Foundation
Free screenings of Toy Story 5 for over 24,000 domestic helpers
NEWS
53 mins ago
HKJC commits $41m to youth development program and sponsors Guizhou study tour
NEWS
1 hour ago
ImmD conducts tests, staff training for joint clearance at new Huanggang Port
NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
(Video) Kwai Fong gets an unexpected light show
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Bus groper gets four-month sentence after sexual assault
NEWS
2 hours ago
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
HK-named Typhoon Dolphin surges to new strength, neighboring system likely in its grasp
NEWS
02-08-2026 15:14 HKT
Drivers trapped in Cityplaza car park for over two hours amid chaos, charged for extra time
NEWS
03-08-2026 05:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.