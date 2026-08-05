Man, 35, found dead in Tsing Yi flat

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No injuries reported as fire hits Tsing Yi high-rise unit
03-08-2026 12:59 HKT
Sea and air search launched after possible person seen floating off Tsing Yi
28-07-2026 01:05 HKT
Man, 53, found dead in Tsuen Wan flat after family lost contact
14-07-2026 07:38 HKT
Woman's body found after air conditioner fire at Tung Chung estate
15-05-2026 07:15 HKT
Power outage hits 5,700 in Tsing Yi, most restored within 28 minutes
12-05-2026 03:46 HKT
4-month-old baby dies after collapsing at Cheung Hong Estate home
04-05-2026 05:42 HKT