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NEWS

Man, 35, found dead in Tsing Yi flat

NEWS
40 mins ago
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A 35-year-old man was found dead in his flat at Tsing Yi early on Wednesday, police said.

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Police received a report from a woman at 2.22am that she suspected her nephew had collapsed at a unit in Ching Ho House, Cheung Hong Estate. Officers arrived to find the man lying dead in a room.

No suicide note was found at the scene. The case has been classified as a body found, with the cause of death pending a post-mortem examination.

Tsing Yi body found death investigation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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