CSD honors 187 partners for supporting ex-offenders' reintegration

The Correctional Services Department (CSD) honored 187 organizations and individuals under its second Rehabilitation Partners Award Scheme for helping rehabilitated offenders reintegrate into society over the past two years.

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The scheme pools resources from the government, businesses and the community to support ex-offenders through employment, rehabilitation services and financial assistance.

Cheuk Wing-hing

Speaking at the ceremony, the Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Cheuk Wing-hing, said the scheme had brought together different sectors to help rehabilitated persons start anew and build a better society, saying it “deserves high recognition and commendation.”

Among the awardees was CLP Power Hong Kong Limited, recognized for its hiring initiatives. The Vice Chancellor of CLP Power Academy, Mr Chris Cheung, said rehabilitated employees often show a strong sense of responsibility because they value the chance to return to work.

“They are generally more proactive in seeking self-improvement and professional development,” he said.

The Secretary for Security, Tang Ping-keung, center, with rehabilitation Partners.

The commissioner of correctional Services, Wong Kwok-hing, expresses gratitude to the Yuen Yuen institution for supporting the scheme.

One beneficiary, a woman in her 20s who was sent to a training center for rioting during the “black-clad violence” and released last September, had feared the stigma of a criminal record before securing a job as an assistant clubhouse officer through a CSD employment matching program.

“This job motivates my daily life and my relationships with those around me. It gives me the drive to step out of the house rather than staying trapped at home, allowing my life to move forward,” she said.

The Care and Inclusion for Rehabilitated Offenders Association was honored for prison-based work, including virtual reality activities. Its chairman, Mr Ha Chung-kin, said these activities offer emotional support and help inmates build positive values before their release.

The Care of Rehabilitated Offenders Association was also recognized for financial support. Its president, Mr Lam Wai-sum, said the scheme gives rehabilitated persons a second chance while encouraging community participation.