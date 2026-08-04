logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US Treasury Secretary says chance of Hormuz deal with Iran by Wednesday

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the United States could reach a deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Wednesday, adding that this would stabilize energy prices.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"We are in talks with the Iranians, and I think there is a chance we may have a deal today or tomorrow to open the strait and move towards a more normalized position in this conflict," Bessent said Tuesday in an interview with CNBC.

Asked if a deal would allow Iran to charge a toll on shipping using the strait, Bessent said: "I think it would be freedom of movement."

Bessent's comments echoed those of US President Donald Trump on Monday, who insisted the waterway could reopen within hours after he pulled back from threats of a massive military strike on Iran over the weekend.

Iran's foreign ministry has denied that negotiations with Washington were taking place, and on Tuesday, an unknown projectile hit a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, a key point of tension in the US-Iran conflict.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday the United States is "involved" in negotiations between Oman and Iran on increasing traffic through the strait, through which around 20 percent of global oil shipments passed prior to the war.

"There's been progress made in those talks but not finality yet; we're hoping that will happen very shortly," the top diplomat told journalists.

Bessent was upbeat on the impact a deal with Iran over the strait would have on energy prices, where he said hundreds of ships are waiting to go out.

"Even though things are still a little dicey there over the past few days, we've (seen) quite a few ships coming out even now," Bessent said.

"So you know, I'd expect the energy prices to settle back down, which, as I said, will be good for the entire world."

AFP

Iran WarTrumpStrait of Hormuz

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo/Reuters
Iran demands inbound control of Hormuz and outbound oversight, source says
WORLD
1 hour ago
REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democratic US states sue to challenge Trump's latest tariffs
FINANCE
16 hours ago
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS
Meta, Anthropic, Google, OpenAI to meet Trump officials about AI safety testing
INNOVATION
17 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Iran says no talks are under way with United States after Trump calls off attacks
WORLD
04-08-2026 01:32 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Trump says Iran talks to take place on Monday, sets no deadline for deal
WORLD
03-08-2026 08:01 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Iran foreign ministry says close to deal with Oman on Hormuz route
WORLD
03-08-2026 05:21 HKT
US President Donald Trump flashes a thumbs up while stepping off Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on July 31, 2026. (AFP)
Trump says US, Israel to hold off on Iran strikes
WORLD
02-08-2026 10:56 HKT
A general view of a Shell's petrol station in South East London, Britain, February 2, 2023. REUTERS
Shell expects Pearl plant to restart by end-March 2027
FINANCE
30-07-2026 22:56 HKT
Sailors from the navy of Yemen's Aden-based internationally recognised government stand at machine-gun positions aboard a vessel patrolling a shipping lane off Hanish Island in the Red Sea on July 27, 2026. AFP
Oil prices give up previous gains as tankers continue to ply Middle East conflict zones
FINANCE
30-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says US to hit Iran hard
WORLD
30-07-2026 08:39 HKT
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
Observatory says Tropical Cyclone Dolphin weakens gradually, forecast of hot weather
NEWS
03-08-2026 22:59 HKT
(File photo)
Tropical Cyclone Dolphin to swap rain for 34 degrees sweat this weekend
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.