(Video) Kwai Fong gets an unexpected light show

Several streets in Kwai Fong were transformed into an unlikely open-air disco on Monday evening as rows of streetlights began flashing rapidly.

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Videos circulating online showed lamps flickering several times a second outside Metroplaza and along Kwai Yan Road and Hing Ning Road near Kwai Fong MTR station. Similar scenes were reported on Hing Fong Road near Kwai Chung Sports Ground and along Kwai Fuk Road.

Pedestrians paused to film the spectacle, while motorists continued along the roads without apparent disruption. One online user said the flashing lasted for more than an hour.

The unusual display quickly inspired jokes online, with users describing it as “Kwai Fong Disco Night” and “A Symphony of Lights in Kwai Fong,” a play on the nightly harbor light show.

Others were less amused and raised concerns about road safety. One user said the lights had been flashing for an hour before they called emergency services at about 8.30pm.

Police said they had received no reports concerning the incident. The cause of the suspected malfunction remained unknown.

