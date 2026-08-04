Morning Recap - August 4, 2026

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Triad leader charged with murder over fatal Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack

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A 40-year-old triad leader known as "Left Mouth" has been charged with murder, and a 52-year-old man with assisting an offender, in connection with the fatal assault on a businessman at a Tsim Sha Tsui bar last week, police said on Monday.

Man, 21, stabbed in To Kwa Wan, police hunt 3 suspects

A 21-year-old man was stabbed in a stairwell in To Kwa Wan on Monday evening, police said.

Boy, 7, in critical condition with severe influenza A infection, CHP warns of high activity

A seven-year-old boy with no underlying health conditions has been admitted to hospital in critical condition after being infected with influenza A (H3), the Centre for Health Protection said on Monday.

WSD to probe hikers who entered Ho Pui Reservoir spillway for photos

The Water Supplies Department has launched an investigation after footage emerged of hikers crossing barriers to take photos near the spillway of Ho Pui Reservoir in Yuen Long during a flood discharge, with possible prosecution if sufficient evidence is found.

Customs seizes 3 live cats smuggled in backpack at Lok Ma Chau Spur Line

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 56-year-old mainland female passenger at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point on Monday after seizing three live cats worth about HK$30,000 from her backpack, authorities said.

World/China News

2 HABITA staff died after returning on company order in Japan quake; negligent homicide probe warned

Two female employees of HABITA, a beauty and lifestyle store at Aeon Mall Kumamoto, died after being instructed by management to return to the store to deposit cash receipts following the devastating earthquake, sparking public outrage and raising questions about possible criminal liability.

Ukrainian drones kill eight in Russia and strike Wildberries warehouse, governors say

Ukrainian drone strikes killed at least eight people in Russian regions overnight and on Sunday, hitting targets including a warehouse belonging to Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, regional officials said.

Photo: Reuters

California deputies shoot kidnapper dead after he kills victim from trunk during traffic stop

Two Chinese-American men have been arrested or killed after a kidnapping in a wealthy California neighbourhood ended with one suspect fatally shooting the victim from the trunk of a car during a police stop.

The victim, 60-year-old Shukur Aikebaer, originally from Xinjiang, had been shot at his home before being placed in the trunk.

Iran says no talks are under way with United States after Trump calls off attacks

Iran said on Monday there were no talks under way with the United States and no plans for any meetings, contradicting U.S. President Donald Trump, who had cited talks he said would take place that afternoon as justification for calling off attacks.

Photo: Reuters

2 Australian schoolboys charged after forcing black swan to vape in 'appalling' animal cruelty case

Two private school students in Western Australia have been charged with animal cruelty after a video emerged showing them forcing a wild black swan to inhale e-cigarette smoke and physically abusing it on an inflatable dinghy, sparking public outrage.

Market

Wall Street rallies, Dow closes at record on Iran talks optimism

U.S. stocks kicked off August on a strong note to send the Dow Industrials to a closing record high, as signs of de-escalating U.S.-Iran tensions pulled down oil prices and Treasury yields in a busy week for earnings and economic data.

Palantir raises annual revenue forecast on strong demand from US government, commercial customers

Palantir Technologies PLTR.O on Monday raised its annual revenue forecast again, signaling strong demand for its data analytics software from government and commercial clients.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

The friction imperative: how Washington's expanding blacklists risk fracturing global supply chains

In its latest escalation of global trade confrontation, Washington has significantly expanded its economic enforcement apparatus. The US Department of Homeland Security announced the addition of 43 Chinese companies to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List – marking the single largest expansion in the law's history and bringing the total to 187 listed entities.

Opinion

Huanggang Port an upgrade in cross-boundary commute | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam

The Huanggang Port Hong Kong Port Area Ordinance officially came into effect last week, marking the final preparatory stage for the new Huanggang Port which adopts a "cooperative inspection, one-time clearance" model. Passengers only need to queue once and pass through three sets of gates to complete both Hong Kong and mainland immigration procedures.

The architecture of sound: re-visiting the Nolan multiverse | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

Every time a new Christopher Nolan film is announced, like the recent buzz around the launch of The Odyssey, it sends a certain ripple through my social circles. Nolan is not just a director. He is an architect of time and scale.

We can bring creativity to the table | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

AI is ending efficiency as a durable advantage at work. On many tasks, it already produces more, faster, and at lower cost. Work valued mainly for speed and volume will keep moving to the machine.