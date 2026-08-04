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NEWS

Water supply restored in Tuen Mun after pipe leaks for third time in a week

NEWS
43 mins ago
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Water supply to several residential estates along Castle Peak Road in Tuen Mun gradually resumed on Tuesday morning after the Water Supplies Department (WSD) completed repairs on a pipe that had leaked for the third time in a single week.

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The pipeline near Tuen Lee Street burst again, prompting a water suspension from 11pm on Monday (Aug 3) for residents in Villa Tiara, Hin Fat Estate, Handsome Court, Alpine Garden, and Tuen Mun Government Secondary School. 

The WSD stated that the supply began returning to normal at 9.30am on Tuesday. During the suspension, the WSD set up over 10 temporary water supply points and dispatched two water wagons alongside more than 30 water tanks to ensure an adequate emergency supply. 

According to the WSD, the affected buildings utilized internal water storage tanks, with only a handful of households forced to collect water from the temporary points. 

Crews are currently completing the remaining road surface repairs, aiming to reopen the affected traffic lanes on Castle Peak Road near Tuen Lee Street by midnight. 

To minimize future disruptions, the department has incorporated the involved pipe into its Risk-Based Water Main Improvement Programme, with the replacement expected to commence by the end of this year. 

Tuen Mun District Councilor Chung Kin-fung noted that the latest leak occurred less than 20 meters away from the site of last week's incident, warning that the recurring bursts reflect a severe problem with aging pipes in Hong Kong.

Chung suggested that the government enhance emergency supply arrangements during suspension and urged authorities to streamline administrative procedures to expedite the pipe replacement process.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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