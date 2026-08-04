Free screenings of Toy Story 5 for over 24,000 domestic helpers

The Li Ka Shing Foundation has teamed up with The Walt Disney Company to invite more than 24,000 foreign domestic helpers to private screenings of Toy Story 5, marking the latest chapter in their long-standing collaboration.

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Guests will watch the newest blockbuster from Disney and Pixar, with complimentary popcorn and drinks, while receiving a special souvenir from Hong Kong Disneyland to commemorate the afternoon.

Over the past three years, the foundation and Disney have welcomed some 13,000 domestic helpers to Hong Kong Disneyland.

The screenings will be hosted on four consecutive Sundays throughout the month, including August 9, 16, 23, and 30, across six designated cinemas under the Broadway Circuit.

These participating venues are Broadway Tsuen Wan, MOViE MOViE Cityplaza in Taikoo Shing, GALA CINEMA at Langham Place in Mong Kok, B+ cinema at apm in Kwun Tong, PALACE ifc in Central, and MY CINEMA at YOHO MALL in Yuen Long.

Interested individuals can register starting at 9pm on August 5 by visiting the official booking page at Klook, or by clicking the registration link in the latest post on the Li Ka Shing Foundation Facebook page.

Upon selecting their preferred date, time, and cinema, participants will receive an exclusive QR code for admission. Places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.