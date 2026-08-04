HK to prepare for 6G era, Algernon Yau says

The government will proceed with developing the Northern Metropolis into an international innovation and technology city, while introducing favorable measures for the telecommunications industry to prepare for the 6G era, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah said on Tuesday.

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Speaking at a forum, Yau said that the Northern Metropolis will serve as Hong Kong’s new engine for growth and its technology base under the city’s strategic “South-North dual engine (finance and IT)” vision.

To strengthen Hong Kong’s role as a regional communications hub, Yau said the government aims to create a business-friendly environment with diversified support for the telecoms sector.

Key initiatives to prepare for the 6G era include assisting the industry in upgrading fiber-optic and mobile network infrastructure, offering spectrum tax concessions, and refining regulatory frameworks for low-Earth orbit satellites and the low-altitude economy.

Yau added that amid ongoing economic restructuring and global market volatility, technological transformation has become essential for businesses. He said Hong Kong must not only advance AI technology but also drive its integration into daily business operations to turn innovation into a practical driver of economic growth.