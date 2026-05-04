Boy, 7, in critical condition with severe influenza A infection, CHP warns of high activity

A seven-year-old boy with no underlying health conditions has been admitted to hospital in critical condition after being infected with influenza A (H3), the Centre for Health Protection said on Monday.

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The boy developed a cough and runny nose on July 27 and a fever on August 1. His condition deteriorated on Monday with decreased responsiveness, and he was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital's accident and emergency department before being admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit. He was diagnosed with influenza A infection complicated with shock and encephalopathy.

The boy had received the 2025/26 seasonal influenza vaccination and had no recent travel history. One household contact who developed upper respiratory symptoms has since recovered, the CHP said.

Dr Edwin Tsui, Controller of the CHP, said Hong Kong entered the influenza season in late June. Influenza activity remains high, with 10.65 per cent of respiratory specimens testing positive last week and a public hospital admission rate of 0.67 per 10,000 population.

The CHP urged the public, especially children and the elderly, to seek early medical attention if symptoms develop, maintain good hygiene and monitor children closely for deterioration.