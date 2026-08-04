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HKJC commits $41m to youth development program and sponsors Guizhou study tour

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Hong Kong Jockey Club has announced a cumulative donation of HK$41 million to support all four cohorts of the government's Strive and Rise Programme, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to local youth development. 

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As part of this ongoing initiative, the Club is currently funding a six-day educational expedition to Guizhou province this summer for one hundred participating students, aiming to broaden their horizons and deepen their understanding of national development. 

Government and club officials kick off the mainland educational journey

The Guizhou study tour officially commenced with a welcome dinner on Monday evening, attended by key figures including Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun, Guizhou provincial committee director Shi Peixin, Jockey Club executive director of corporate affairs Raymond Tam, and Po Leung Kuk chairman Jenny Tam. 

During the event, the labour secretary expressed his gratitude to the club for its extensive financial backing and its role in supplying volunteer mentors. 

He encouraged the participating youth to maximize this exchange opportunity by learning about the country's rapid development to better plan their future career aspirations. 

Immersive itinerary highlights technology, culture, and rural revitalization

The six-day trip features a packed schedule designed to showcase Guizhou's recent advancements and rich heritage. 

Representing the Club, Raymond Tam highlighted the province's remarkable progress in rural revitalization and the digital economy, noting that the field trip serves as a valuable learning journey. 

The students will visit the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, known as FAST, alongside a national big data experience center to learn about aerospace science and technology. 

The cultural and historical segments of the tour include visits to the Zunyi Conference Site, an immersive experience at a traditional Miao minority village, and a viewing of a local fashion showcase that demonstrates how innovative cultural projects can revitalize rural communities. 

Long-term mentorship and community resources benefit participants

Beyond financial sponsorship, the Jockey Club plays a highly active role in the overall Strive and Rise Programme, which pairs secondary school students with volunteer mentors to help them set goals for upward mobility. 

Over the four cohorts, the Club has nominated over one hundred and fifty employees and scholars to serve as mentors. 

These mentorship pairings are further supported by exclusive access to various club facilities, such as the Tai Kwun heritage site, public golf courses, and riding schools, as well as complimentary tickets to cultural events and documentaries. 

Organizers noted that these comprehensive youth initiatives align closely with national and local development blueprints, aiming to nurture a confident new generation equipped with a strong sense of national identity and a global perspective.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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