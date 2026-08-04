Village house burglary in Tsuen Wan causes $380,000 loss

A burglary was discovered at a village house in Kwan Mun Hau Tsuen on Kwok Shui Road in Tsuen Wan at around 7.30am on Tuesday (Aug 4).

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The burglary took place on the second floor of the village house, where a couple in their 30s who rented the unit discovered signs that the flat had been ransacked.

The total loss was estimated at HK$380,000, including 15 luxury watches from brands such as Rolex and Cartier worth HK$360,000, as well as three wallets containing HK$20,000 in cash.

The tenants' pet cat was also reported missing during the incident, leading them to believe it had been taken by the burglars. The cat was later found hiding inside the house, apparently frightened by the break-in.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the burgled unit was a second-floor flat with rooftop access in a village house in Kwan Mun Hau Tsuen. The property is located just across Texaco Road from the New Territories South Regional Headquarters of the Hong Kong Police Force.

Sources said the tenants heard noises inside the house before dawn but assumed they were caused by their pet cat and did not get up to check. At around 7am, they discovered the flat had been ransacked and found that the watches and wallets were missing.

A CCTV camera was installed on the rooftop, although it is not yet known whether it captured the burglary. Police believe the burglars climbed up a drainpipe to the rooftop before entering the second-floor unit to carry out the burglary.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.