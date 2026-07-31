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We can bring creativity to the table | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
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AI is ending efficiency as a durable advantage at work. On many tasks, it already produces more, faster, and at lower cost. Work valued mainly for speed and volume will keep moving to the machine. The better contest is no longer how fast we can go, but how far we can reach.

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AI generates from patterns learned across existing material. Unless directed elsewhere, it tends towards the plausible and familiar. The result may be polished and useful, yet interchangeable with what the same prompt would yield for anyone else.

Creativity pushes the work beyond the ordinary. It is the ability to see what is missing, connect ideas that did not arrive together, and recognize a possibility worth developing.

AI can generate options, test the connection, challenge the idea, and rebuild it repeatedly. But producing possibilities is not the same as recognizing which one matters.

Creativity often begins with a hunch: not a definitive answer, but the instinct that a certain direction holds one. Experience might surface a pattern from a different market or industry long before you can articulate why it fits. Pitch it anyway. AI can take that lead, map the hidden connections, and stress-test the comparison. It will show you where the analogy holds, where it breaks, and what can be built on what survives. The hunch alone does not solve the problem, and testing it demands patience, missteps, and a willingness to endure friction. This is the cost of escaping the predictable, and the only way to point AI towards possibilities its default settings could never uncover.

The new unit of work is AI + Me. As similar machine power becomes widely available, using AI efficiently will not by itself set you apart. The difference lies in what you bring: the connections you make, the possibilities you pursue, and how far you push the work.

Efficiency helps every AI + Me team produce the ordinary faster. Creativity enables one of them to produce the extraordinary.

Frank Ng is a retired NASDAQ CEO, who co-authors this column with his son Ryan after publishing their book Hey AI, Let's Talk!

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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