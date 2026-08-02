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NEWS

WSD to probe hikers who entered Ho Pui Reservoir spillway for photos

NEWS
32 mins ago
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The Water Supplies Department has launched an investigation after footage emerged of hikers crossing barriers to take photos near the spillway of Ho Pui Reservoir in Yuen Long during a flood discharge, with possible prosecution if sufficient evidence is found.

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The department said unauthorised entry into waterworks facilities is an offence under the Waterworks Ordinance, carrying a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and two years imprisonment upon conviction. Damaging any part of waterworks facilities is also an offence, with a maximum fine of HK$25,000.

The department said that when reservoir storage approaches capacity, the spillway safely discharges excess water to protect the dam, with water levels rising sharply downstream. Warning signs have been erected and patrols will be stepped up. The department is also considering installing smart monitoring systems.

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department urged hikers to stay safe, avoid dangerous positions and not to cross barriers for photos.

Ho Pui Reservoir spillway hiker safety Water Supplies Department prosecution warning

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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