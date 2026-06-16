California deputies shoot kidnapper dead after he kills victim from trunk during traffic stop

Two Chinese-American men have been arrested or killed after a kidnapping in a wealthy California neighbourhood ended with one suspect fatally shooting the victim from the trunk of a car during a police stop.

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The incident occurred on July 29 in Chino Hills, San Bernardino County. Police received reports of gunshots and a person shouting for help around 10pm. Officers chased a vehicle and eventually stopped it.

One suspect, Zhengfeng Bo, 67, stepped out of the car as instructed, but instead of surrendering, walked to the trunk and fired several shots at the victim inside. Officers shot and killed him. His brother, Jianquan Bo, 66, was arrested and faces charges of kidnapping and murder.

The victim, 60-year-old Shukur Aikebaer, originally from Xinjiang, had been shot at his home before being placed in the trunk. The Bo brothers had reportedly interrupted the electricity at his home and attacked him when he went outside to check.

A friend said Aikebaer had been in the US for about 15-20 years and worked in property flipping and a fast-food restaurant.

Officials said Zhengfeng Bo and Aikebaer had a business relationship that soured, with lawsuits involving a US$20 million apartment complex. Bo’s attorney said Aikebaer was a "middleman" in the dispute.