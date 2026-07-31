2 Australian schoolboys charged after forcing black swan to vape in 'appalling' animal cruelty case

Two private school students in Western Australia have been charged with animal cruelty after a video emerged showing them forcing a wild black swan to inhale e-cigarette smoke and physically abusing it on an inflatable dinghy, sparking public outrage.

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The 10-second clip, reportedly filmed in late July, shows one boy holding a pink vape before the other pins the swan down, grabs its head and beak, and forces the device near its mouth. The swan appears distressed and later lies limp on the side of the dinghy. One boy is also seen slapping the swan's head.

The case was heard in Mandurah Children's Court on Monday. The boys had found the swan with a hook caught in its neck near Endeavour Island, south of Perth. One claimed he intended to remove the hook, but before releasing it, the other allegedly held the bird down and blew vape smoke into its beak.

One boy pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary harm to an animal and submitted an apology letter. The magistrate described the treatment as "like abusing a small child" and ordered psychological assessments. The other boy has not yet entered a plea.

Animal welfare group Animals First Australia claimed the swan has died, though authorities have not confirmed this. Under Western Australia's Animal Welfare Act, offenders face up to five years in prison and fines of up to A$50,000 (about HK$250,000).