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Driver arrested for driving while disqualified after fleeing police in Tsim Sha Tsui

NEWS
50 mins ago
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A driver was arrested in Ho Man Tin early on Thursday after fleeing a police checkpoint in Tsim Sha Tsui, authorities said.

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Police officers on patrol at the junction of Kimberley Road and Observatory Road around midnight spotted a private car parked at the roadside acting suspiciously. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver drove off towards Princess Margaret Road in Ho Man Tin. The car was eventually intercepted on Pui Ching Road near the Auxiliary Medical Service headquarters.

Officers subdued the male driver, who did not resist. Initial investigations revealed he was driving while disqualified, without third-party insurance, and deliberately obstructing police officers in the execution of their duties. No prohibited items were found in the vehicle.

The man was taken to a police station for further investigation.

Tsim Sha Tsui driving while disqualified police chase

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