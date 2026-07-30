2 Russian siblings found dead in Thailand, suspects confess to 5 murders

Two Russian siblings who went missing in Pattaya last eek have been found dead, with suspects confessing to their murders and leading police to the bodies of another family of three, Thai authorities said.

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Diana Nazimova, 22, and Roman Nazimov, 17, who had lived in Thailand with their mother since 2021, were reported missing on July 26. Police arrested two convicted criminals, Thana Kerdthong, 43, and Thongchai Srinil, 39, at a longan orchard in Sa Kaeo province on Friday. Both confessed and led police to a forest where the siblings were buried in a one-metre-deep pit, covered with dry grass.

The brother had been shot in the head and abdomen, while the sister showed signs of beating. No evidence of sexual assault was found. The suspects claimed they posed as police to steal the siblings' motorcycle, shooting the brother and beating the sister to death.

One suspect then revealed he had used the same method to kill a family of three who went missing on July 7, and led police to their bodies nearby. Two other suspects, identified only by the nicknames "Ball" and "Fluke," are still being sought.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul condemned the murders, saying they had damaged the country's international image, and called for the strictest punishment.