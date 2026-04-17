logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

DBS Hong Kong set to open first flagship DBS Treasures Center in Kowloon

FINANCE
30 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
50 Nathan Road is where hotel Holiday Inn is located.
50 Nathan Road is where hotel Holiday Inn is located.

DBS Hong Kong announced on Friday that it will open the flagship Treasures Center at 50 Nathan Road in Kowloon in the third quarter this year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The DBS Treasures Center, its second flagship in Hong Kong, will be an upscale establishment designed to redefine the banking experience for its affluent clientele with a minimum deposit of HK$1 million, offering exceptional, personalized financial services.

The new three-story DBS Treasures Center, spanning over 10,800 square feet, will be located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui’s Golden Mile. The vibrant location is a hub of ethnic heritage and global travelers, boasting some of the highest foot traffic and the highest density of affluent residents in Hong Kong.

Sebastian Paredes, head of DBS North Asia and chief executive officer of DBS Hong Kong, said Hong Kong remains a vibrant international financial center, a prime wealth management hub, and a top destination for international wealth flows with connectivity to global markets. 

Ajay Mathur, head of the consumer banking group and wealth management of DBS Hong Kong, said the bank’s consumer banking group achieved double-digit year on year revenue growth in the full year of 2025. He added that the expansion reflects DBS Hong Kong’s strategic move and strong momentum in consumer banking and wealth management businesses, driven by a rapidly growing affluent customer base.

 

DBS Hong KongDBS Treasures CenterTsim Sha Tsui

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The Center.
DBS Hong Kong to buy six more floors at The Center for $2.6m
PROPERTY
15-04-2026 15:25 HKT
Teenage girl rescued after floating in sea off Tsim Sha Tsui for over an hour
NEWS
15-04-2026 02:51 HKT
Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company
NEWS
14-04-2026 05:10 HKT
From left, Anthony Lam and Boris Chan. FHKI
FHKI and DBS Hong Kong forge strategic partnership to help firms capture ASEAN opportunities
FINANCE
08-04-2026 14:58 HKT
Man hospitalized after fire breaks out at Chungking Mansions guesthouse
NEWS
30-03-2026 03:52 HKT
Police, ImmD raid Tsim Sha Tsui building, arrest 128 in vice operation
NEWS
27-03-2026 01:01 HKT
Vietnamese tourist collapses on open-top bus in Tsim Sha Tsui, rushed to hospital
NEWS
25-03-2026 03:52 HKT
logo
(Video) Electric bicycle bursts into flames in Tsim Sha Tsui, no injuries
NEWS
25-03-2026 03:06 HKT
Electrician injured in suspected Tsim Sha Tsui electrocution
NEWS
23-03-2026 06:45 HKT
Echo Huang (sixth from right)
NWD breaks ground on new mixed‑use project in Tsim Sha Tsui 
PROPERTY
19-03-2026 14:48 HKT
Zhou Yalin and Wang Chuanfu in 2018
Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
FINANCE
15-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Taxi causes 3-vehicle crash at airport, seven-seater nearly flips off bridge
NEWS
8 hours ago
220 beneficiaries take over 240 trips monthly under HK's $2 scheme, one rides 600 times
NEWS
16-04-2026 03:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.