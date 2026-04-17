DBS Hong Kong set to open first flagship DBS Treasures Center in Kowloon

DBS Hong Kong announced on Friday that it will open the flagship Treasures Center at 50 Nathan Road in Kowloon in the third quarter this year.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The DBS Treasures Center, its second flagship in Hong Kong, will be an upscale establishment designed to redefine the banking experience for its affluent clientele with a minimum deposit of HK$1 million, offering exceptional, personalized financial services.

The new three-story DBS Treasures Center, spanning over 10,800 square feet, will be located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui’s Golden Mile. The vibrant location is a hub of ethnic heritage and global travelers, boasting some of the highest foot traffic and the highest density of affluent residents in Hong Kong.

Sebastian Paredes, head of DBS North Asia and chief executive officer of DBS Hong Kong, said Hong Kong remains a vibrant international financial center, a prime wealth management hub, and a top destination for international wealth flows with connectivity to global markets.

Ajay Mathur, head of the consumer banking group and wealth management of DBS Hong Kong, said the bank’s consumer banking group achieved double-digit year on year revenue growth in the full year of 2025. He added that the expansion reflects DBS Hong Kong’s strategic move and strong momentum in consumer banking and wealth management businesses, driven by a rapidly growing affluent customer base.